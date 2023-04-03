Chinyahara hoping Eswatini adventure will open doors for move to Europe

Zimbabwean midfielder Tanaka Chinyahara says he is hoping to do well in Eswatini so that his spell in the Southern African country opens doors for a return to Europe.

The 27-year-old Warriors trialist, who once turned out for Danish Premier League outfit Hobro IK, resurfaced in Eswatini and joined the country’s top-flight side Nsingizi Hotspurs in January, after parting ways with Zambian side Forest Rangers last year.

Speaking to Soccer24 from his base in Eswatini, the diminutive midfielder said he has settled well and targeting a return to Europe.

“Since I arrived here in January, I have started in all seven games. Our target as a team is to finish in the top four at the end of the season,” said Chinyahara.

“Individually, I I want to keep pushing and play well in the the league and doors will open again for Europe,” he added.

