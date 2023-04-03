Malawi FA wants Pasuwa for national team job

The Football Association of Malawi’s technical sub-committee has recommended FCB Nyasa Bullets coach Kalisto Pasuwa as the best candidate to takeover the national team on an interim basis.

The recommendation comes after the association announced on Saturday that it will not renew Romanian coach Mario Marinica’s contract and that he will proceed on leave for the remainder of his one-year contract.

According to The Nation newspaper, several coaches were considered for the interim post but the technical decided to recommend Pasuwa.

An unnamed source confided with the publication: “A couple of names were thrown into the fray, but in the end it was resolved that Pasuwa should be recommended to the FAM executive committee.”

The committee’s acting chairperson Suzgo Ngwira-Simbi, who is also a FAM executive committee member confirmed the development but refused to reveal the name of the candidate.

She said: “It was recommended that the post should be advertised, but in the interim, a caretaker panel was recommended. However, I cannot reveal the names as this is just a recommendation to the FAM executive committee.”

Should Pasuwa gets the job, this would be his second time to lead a national team following his stint with the Warriors in 2017.