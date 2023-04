Marshall Munetsi has been named in the WhoScored.com’s Ligue 1 Team of the Week for matchday 29.

The Stade de Reims midfielder was on target in the 3-0 win over Nantes on Sunday.

He netted the third goal from a rebound after the initial shot ricocheted off the woodwork.

The goal is his sixth in the Ligue 1 this season.

🇫🇷 Ligue 1 Team of the Week pic.twitter.com/uOdgEXprga — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) April 3, 2023