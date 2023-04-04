Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic hit with eight-match ban

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has been hit with an eight-match ban by the English Football Association after shoving referee Chris Kavanagh in their FA Cup loss to Manchester United.

The Serbian was shown a straight red card after he grabbed the official by the arm while protesting the quick-fire sending-off of Willian and boss Marco Silva at Old Trafford.

The red card prompted an automatic three-game ban before the Regulatory Commission slapped him with an extra five matches and a £75,000 fine.

Mitrovic has already served one of his eight-match suspensions in the defeat by Bournemouth and will be unavailable for Fulham’s next seven fixtures.

The English FA, meanwhile, has announced its plans to appeal the chosen sanctions, seemingly indicating they are not long enough.

“We note the decision of the independent Regulatory Commission to sanction Aleksandar Mitrovic and Marco Silva,’ an FA statement reads.

“Our current intention is to appeal both sanctions, however we will await the written reasons before confirming our final position.”