Kamambo gives Kirsty Coventry 5-day ultimatum

The suspended Felton Kamambo-led ZIFA executive has given Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry a 5-day ultimate to retract her ‘defamatory remarks’ or face legal action.

Coventry, in a question and answer session in Parliament on the 29th of March, told legislators that her Ministry and the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) stepped in to suspend the Kamambo-led administration because they had, among several violations, failed to account for USD2 million, supposedly given to them by government ahead of the Warriors’ AFCON 2019 campaign.

After holding a press conference during which they vehemently denied that they were ever given USD2 million, Kamambo and company have, through their lawyers, written to Coventry, ordering the swimming icon to either retract her remarks publicly, or face legal action.

The letter, seen by Soccer24, points out that Coventry ‘deliberately and brazenly misrepresented facts’ hence she should publish and ‘unconditional withdrawal’ of the defamatory’ remarks within five days.