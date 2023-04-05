‘Nakamba final piece in the puzzle in Luton’s quest for promotion’

Warriors star Marvelous Nakamba has been described as the final piece of the puzzle in Luton Town’s quest for promotion to the Premier League.
The Zimbabwean midfielder has been brilliant for the Rob Edwards-coached side since joining them on loan from Aston Villa and recently made ten successful tackles in the 2-0 win over Watford —the most in a Championship match this season.
Luton are currently 4th on the table in the Championship, with Nakamba’s recent shifts in the Hatters’ engine room helping them brighten the chances of securing a playoffs spot.
An article on the Luton Town based publication Oak Road Hatter, described Nakamba (29), as the solution to Luton’s quest for Premier League promotion.
“Luton Town’s bid for promotion from the Championship has been boosted by the presence of Marvelous Nakamba, who has proven to be the missing piece in their pursuit of success. The Zimbabwean midfielder’s impact has been undeniable, with his performances helping the Hatters to secure crucial results on their quest to secure a place in the playoffs and keep a tight chase on Sheffield United in second place,” reads the article.
“Nakamba’s statistics speak volumes about his effectiveness on the pitch. He has won 53% of his tackles, an impressive figure that shows his strength and discipline in midfield, furthermore he made 10 successful tackles in the game against Watford, which is currently a record in the Championship this season.
“In addition, he has a pass completion rate of 76%, which highlights his composure and ability to keep the ball moving in the midfield. Further analysis of Nakamba’s abilities were highlighted by Andy Burgess, in Oak Road Hatters’ analytics podcast Put In The Mixer, where his lateral movement and anticipation is a particular delight is discussed at length.