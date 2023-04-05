Supersport United confirms Pfumbidzai signing

SuperSport United have announced the signing of Ronald Tapiwa Pfumbidzai.

Pfumbidzai will join the club on a two-year-contract ahead of the new season when his contract with Chippa United expires in June.

The club officially confirmed the signing of the Zimbabwean full-back in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement reads: “SuperSport United FC would like to confirm the signature of Zimbabwean international defender Ronald Pfumbidzai on a pre-contract from Chippa United FC,” SSU stated.

“The 28-year old will join his new teammates from 1 July 2023 and has signed a two-year-deal with an option.”

Pfumbidzai, who also played for Bloemfontein Celtic in the DStv, is expected to fill the hole left by the imminent exit of Thatayaone Ditlhokwe to Kaizer Chiefs.

He will join Onismor Bhasera and George Chigova as another Zimbabwean player at SuperSport United.