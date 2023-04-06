Chiefs coach delivers update on Billiat

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has given an update on the injury of Khama Billiat.

The 32-year-old had surgery in late January to treat a groin problem. He suffered the injury prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup break.

Billiat made a slight progress in his recovery in January, but aggravated the injury.

Chiefs physiotherapist David Milner later confirmed that the player’s season was over.

However, the Zimbabwean started light training last week and could return to action before the end of the campaign.

“Khama started jogging last week, if not the week before last,” coach Zwane told iDiski Times website. “He’s far from returning to play, but we don’t doubt our bio is working on him before we can hand him over to football actions, which is the coaches on the field.

“Then we’ll take it from there, I will be fighting for his fitness and make sure that he’s ready to play. Otherwise, we don’t want to risk and hurt him again.”

Meanwhile, Billiat’s contract with Chiefs is set to expire in June.

There haven’t been any talk suggesting the parties are engaged in contract negotiations.

And there is a belief that the former Warriors international is likely to leave the club at the end of the season.