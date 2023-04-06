Mapeza bullish ahead of Bulawayo Chiefs clash

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza is not reading much into the Castle Lager Premier Soccer fixture congestion and believes his charges return to winning ways against Bulawayo Chiefs tomorrow.

The defending champions host Amakhosi at Mandava Stadium, just four days after playing Highlanders in Bulawayo —a contest Mapeza’s men lost 1-2.

But the former Warriors captain insists that’s not an issue, as his charges are not the only ones who played on Sunday but have to play again tomorrow.

“It’s not us only. Most clubs played during the weekend. We played on Sunday, Highlanders (who also play tomorrow against Chicken Inn), played on Sunday while some other clubs played on Saturday, ” Mapeza said when asked about the congested fixtures, ahead of tomorrow’s clash.

“I cannot complain much about tiredness and things like that. We had enough time to rest so I don’t think that will be an issue,” he added.

During the loss to Bosso, winger Gift Mbweti picked up a knock in the late stages but Mapeza revealed he (Mbweti) is fit to play but left back Kelvin Mangiza will not take part due to illness.

“(Gift) Mbweti is okay. We gave him two days to rest and the physiotherapists were attending to him and he is looking okay,” said Mapeza.

“We have got Mangiza, who is down with flue so he is definitely out but the rest, those who were in Bulwawayo, a lot them are okay,” he added.

FC Platinum played Chiefs in the season-opening Castle Challenge Cup and the platinum miners won 2-0.

Below are the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League fixtures for this weekend;

