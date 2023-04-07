Father-son Zimbabwean connection as FCB Nyasa Big Bullets confirm Keneth Pasuwa signing

Defending Malawian Super League champions FCB Nyasa Big Bullets have confirmed the signing of Zimbabwean midfielder Keneth Pasuwa.

Pasuwa (24) is the son of Bullets coach Kalisto Pasuwa.

Keneth joins the club as a free agent on a one-year deal.

Mkwate’s signing meant that Maule finished the transfer window period having completed the signing of six new players.

“That was before the confirmation of former Mighty Mukuru Wanderers forward, Ephraim Kondowe, and Zimbabwean midfielder, Kenneth Pasuwa, who signed for us as free agents past the deadline

Defending Malawian Super League champions FCB Nyasa Big Bullets have confirmed the signing of Zimbabwean midfielder Keneth Pasuwa.

Pasuwa (24) is the son of Bullets head coach Kalisto Pasuwa.

Keneth joins the club as a free agent on a one-year deal.

“Mkwate’s signing meant that Maule finished the transfer window period having completed the signing of six new players. That was before the confirmation of former Mighty Mukuru Wanderers forward, Ephraim Kondowe, and Zimbabwean midfielder, Kenneth Pasuwa, who signed for us as free agents past the deadline day,” read a statement by the club.

Meanwhile, Bullets head to the Malawian capital Lilongwe, for a date with former Highlanders coach Mark Harrison’s Mighty Mukuru Wanderers in the season opening NBS Bank Charity Shield tomorrow.

The 2023/24 Malawian Super League season kicks off on April 15, with Pasuwa looking for a record 5th consecutive league title.