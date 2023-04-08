Golden Eagles register first win of the season, as Ngezi edge Herentals U-20

Golden Eagles beat ZRP FC 2-1 in a Northern Region Soccer League match played at Ellis Robins today.

Gilbert Mushangazhike’s charges were looking to return to winning ways after losing to Herentals U-20 in their opening game of the season last week.

Eagles, who welcomed back into the starting eleven influential captain Henry Manatsa, started well and dominated position but could not create any clear cut goalscoring opportunities.

They finally broke the deadlock in the 37th minute, when Albert Nyamutska fired home from close range to give Gondo Harishaye the lead.

Nyamutsaka’s goal was the difference between the two sides at the half time interval.

Manatsa doubled Eagles’ advantage just after the hour mark, as Mushangazhike’s men took full control of the game.

ZRP pulled one back with two minutes of regulation time left to ensure a nervy finish for Eagles, who held on for their first win of the season.

Elsewhere, Ngezi Platinum U-19 edged Herentals U-20 1-0 at Motor Action Sports Club.

Tinashe Mashaireni’s well-executed finish from outside the box was enough for the Madamburo developmental side to return home with maximum points.

In Norton, Mwos and Shamva United played out a 1-1 stalemate at Ngoni Stadium.

Former Eagles forward Chris Samakwere thrust MWOS ahead on the stroke of half time when he headed home the opener before Shamva equalized in the 89th minute.

