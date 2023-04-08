Oh, how things change

Just six months ago, CAPS United fans were in a state of disarray.

The Green Machine was loosing matches regularly, a setback the fans blamed on the former Cup Kings’ well-documented financial challenges.

When they lost 0-1 to Yadah at the National Sports Stadium on September 24, their fans even celebrated with the Miracle Boys, as a way of showing how disgruntled they were over the manner in which the team was performing.

Bizarre scenes at the National Sports Stadium as CAPS United fans 'disowned' their players and celebrated with the victorious Yadah players. pic.twitter.com/UwRBVbVRoj — Soccer24 (@Soccer24Zim) September 24, 2022

But after their penultimate fixture of the season against FC Platinum, CAPS coach Lloyd ‘Lodza’ Chitembwe assured the Green Machine’s fans that a season of that nature will not be experienced again.

“Going forward, some of these decisions will be very key going forward. We don’t want a repeat of this kind of a season. Everyone has taken lessons, from players, to the coaches, everyone within the football club has taken lessons and we don’t want a repeat of such,” said Chitembwe.

Fast forward to April, things have drastically changed in the green half of the capital.

Chitembwe has built a team many feel is capable of competing for honours should the Farai Jere-led executive’s finances be in order throughout the season.

CAPS have won three of their opening four games of the season and are still to conced a goal.

Naturally, their fans are delighted and showing up at home games in their numbers again.

Happy times in the green half of the capital. Top of the table, no goals conceded after 4 games. pic.twitter.com/i4FhFXp8GX — Soccer24 (@Soccer24Zim) April 7, 2023

Chitembwe is however not getting carried away by his charges’ brilliant start to the season and insists the marathon is too long for that.

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe is not getting carried away by the Green Machine's good start to the season. They are on top of the table after 4 round of fixtures and their defence is yet to be breached. pic.twitter.com/P8poVhdwiF — Soccer24 (@Soccer24Zim) April 7, 2023

Up next for CAPS, is a mouthwatering battle with defending champions FC Platinum at the National Sports Stadium on April 16.

