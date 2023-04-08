Zemura remains frozen out at Bournemouth

Jordan Zemura has remained frozen out at Bournemouth after he was dropped from the matchday squad to face Leicester City this afternoon.

The Zimbabwean is having contract issues with the club after failing to respond to. offers that have been tabled to him.

The 23-year-old, whose deal is set to expire at the end of the season, will now miss his fourth successive league games.

The decision to exclude him was made by the club’s hierarchy.

📝 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📝 🔺 Mepham starts

🔺 Rothwell also in

🔺 Moore back on bench Our line up for #LEIBOU 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/KjGdlLuLI6 — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) April 8, 2023