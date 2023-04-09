Ligue 1 tips Munetsi for greatness

The French Ligue 1 has selected Marshall Munetsi among the five breakout stars of the season that are likely to be on the shopping list of clubs around Europe when the next transfer window opens.

The Zimbabwean midfielder had been in top form in this campaign, scoring six and created three goals in 25 league games.

The goal tally is his highest since arriving in Europe in 2019.

In their assessment, Ligue 1 said: “On-loan Arsenal hotshot Folarin Balogun has dominated the headlines in Will Still’s impressive Stade de Reims team this season, but Zimbabwe international midfielder Munetsi has also been outstanding. Indeed, his tally of six goals makes him the Champagne club’s joint second-best marksman behind Balogun, who has 18.

“The 26-year-old is a powerful, rampaging presence in midfield, precious going forward as well as when it comes to doing the dirty work.”

The league added: “Signed from South African giants Orlando Pirates in 2019, Munetsi last year extended his contract at the Stade Auguste-Delaune until 2026. That means a big offer would likely be needed to tempt Reims to part company with a man who recently joined the Global Player Council of FIFPro, the global players’ union.”