Breaking: Zemura signs pre-contract with Italian Serie A club, banished from Bournemouth squad

Jordan Zemura has reportedly been banished from the Bournemouth’s senior team after he signed a pre-contract agreement with Italian Serie A club Udinese.

According to Bournemouth Echo, the Warriors international will train with Cherries’ development squad for the rest of the season.

The decision follows news that Cherries have received a letter of intent from Serie A club Udinese, stating that the Italian outfit have opened talks with Zemura about a potential move.

Notification from Udinese was the first Cherries had heard of talks between Zemura and other sides, with neither the player nor his representative communicating this to the club.

Zemura’s contract at the Vitality is set to expire at the end of the season and Bournemouth will be entitled a fee despite leaving the club on a free transfer.

Having joined the EPL club as an academy player in 2019 and later promoted to the senior team, the 23-year-old departure would see the club eligible for a compensation fee.