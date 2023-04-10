CAPS United planning to peg cheapest ticket for Harare derby at US$5

Harare giants CAPS United have reportedly written to the Premeir Soccer League (PSL) seeking permission to peg the cheapest ticket for their home game against Dynamos at US$5.
The PSL leadership announced before the start of the 2023 campaign that the cheapest ticket for the country’s top flight matches will now be US$2, but for “high profile ” matches, the minimum amount for rest of ground will be US$3.
Home teams for those “high profile matches” can however request for more than US$3 for the cheapest ticket.
The Chronicle reports that CAPS United want the rest of ground ticket for the first installment of the Harare derby on Matchday 7, to be US$5.
“Presently, the only application that we have received from a club requesting to increase their gate charges is that of Caps United who will be playing against Dynamos on Match Day 7,” PSL spokesperson Kudzai Bare told The Chronicle.