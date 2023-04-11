Dynamos coach slams Cranborne Bullets after goalless draw

Dynamos coach Herbert Maruwa has criticised Cranborne Bullets for employing delaying tactics in their Monday’s goalless draw in the Castle Lager Premiership.

Bullets caused numerous stoppages in the second that broke the rhythm of the game.

Goalkeeper Tatenda Makoni was later booked for time-wasting, which left their opponents frustrated.

Speaking after the match, Maruwa expressed his dissatisfaction and said his charges need to come up with a strategy to counter these delaying tactics.

“As a team we need to come with a new strategy to get a positive result,” the gaffer said. “Most of the teams are coming with delaying tactics (to frustrate us) like we saw in this game.

“In the second half we played only 20 minutes, and the rest of the time the goalkeeper was down. Even last week (against Simba Bhora) it was the same, so these teams are coming here with delaying tactics.”

Following the goalless result, Dynamos surrendered the top post on the log and dropped to third place with eight points.