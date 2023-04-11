Leicester City appoint new coach after Rodgers departure

Leicester City have appointed Dean Smith as their new head coach following the departure of Brendan Rodgers last week.

The Irish gaffer left his position by mutual consent after the Foxes suffered a string of poor results which has left them in the relegation.

Smith will take charge of the team until the end of the season.

A statement by the club confirmed the appointment, saying: “Leicester City Football Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Dean Smith as the Club’s First Team Manager until the end of the 2022/23 season.

“The former Norwich City, Aston Villa and Brentford manager will take charge of First Team training from Tuesday in preparation for Saturday’s Premier League trip to Manchester City.”

Speaking on the appointment, Smith said: “I’m really happy to have the opportunity to lead the team during these final weeks of the season. The challenge in front of us is clear, but it’s one myself and my coaching team have experienced before and, with the quality in this squad and the number of games remaining, it’s very much achievable.”

Leicester City Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said: “On behalf of everyone at Leicester City, I’d like to offer Dean a warm welcome to the Football Club. His leadership, coaching and motivational qualities will be vital assets for us in the coming eight games as we fight to secure our Premier League status.”