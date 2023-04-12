Explained: Why Jordan Zemura entered pre-contract talks with Udinese despite EPL interest

Jordan Zemura entered pre-contract talks with Italian Serie A club Udinese after failing to reach an agreement on new terms with his English Premier League side Bournemouth.

The Zimbabwean defender’s contract with the Cherries is set to expire at the end of the season and talks to renew it reached a deadlock.

A couple of clubs in the EPL that include, West Ham United and Leeds United, have in recent times been linked with the 23-year-old fullback and are reportedly still monitoring his contract situation.

But following the news that Zemura is in talks with Udinese, questions have been raised why he opted to continue his career elsewhere when several EPL clubs are after him.

According to regulations, the player cannot agree a pre-contract with clubs based in England until the end of the campaign but can hold talks and make agreements with non-domestic clubs.

As well as European clubs being able to begin contract talks earlier than their English counterparts, they also do not need to pay compensation.

Cherries would be entitled to compensation via tribunal if Zemura joined another English side, but would only be in line to receive a more paltry sum via FIFA’s solidarity payment scheme if he moved abroad.