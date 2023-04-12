Official: Serie A club Udinese confirms Jordan Zemura signing

Udinese have signed Jordan Zemura from Bournemouth on a free transfer.

The Zimbabwean defender will join the Italian Serie A club on a four-year contract at the end of this season.

Zemura becomes the first Zimbabwean player to sign up with a Serie A club in modern history.

The 23-year-old’s signing follows just days after he was banished by Bournemouth from training with the senior squad for the remainder of the season.

The Warriors international will train with Cherries’ development squad for the rest of the season.

Udinese will also not be obliged to pay compensation to Bournemouth.

The Cherries would have been entitled to compensation via tribunal if Zemura had joined another English side, but the club will only receive a more paltry sum via FIFA’s solidarity payment scheme since he has moved abroad.