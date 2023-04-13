Sadio Mane dropped from Bayern squad after punching Leroy Sane

Sadio Mane has been dropped from the Bayern Munich squad for Saturday’s Bundesliga game against Hoffenheim.

The exclusion follows a physical altercation that saw him punching his Bayern teammate Leroy Sane following their Tuesday’s 3-0 loss to Manchester City in the Champions League.

The attack, which happened inside the dressing room, left the German forward with with a bloodied lip.

The pair were first embroiled in an argument on the pitch which then carried into the dressing room, with the two needed to be separated by their fellow team-mates.

It’s believed Mane was not happy by the way in which Sane had addressed him during the argument.

After landing back in Munich, Mane, who was a substitute for the tie, was picked up privately from the airport while Sane took the team bus.

A statement by the club reads: “Sadio Mané, 31, will not be included in the FC Bayern squad for this Saturday’s home match against 1899 Hoffenheim. This is due to his misconduct after Bayern’s Champions League match at Manchester City. Mané will also be given a fine.”