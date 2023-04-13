Zimbabwean youngster signs first Pro deal with Dutch side Feyenoord

Matthew Mparaganda has signed his first professional contract with Dutch top-flight club Feyenoord.

The 15-year-old defender of Feyenoord Under 16 signed a three-year contract under which will link him with the club until mid-2026.

”It’s a special day for me,” the youngster said after the signing of the contract.

“Not many footballers can say that they signed a contract at the age of 15. The fact that I was able to do this in front of my parents and family at Feyenoord makes me very proud.

“My goal is to eventually reach Feyenoord 1. But until then I have to develop myself as well as possible within Feyenoord Academy.”

Head of Academy Rini Coolen added: “Matthew is an excellent example of a player who, because of his good mentality, does everything every day to become a better footballer.

“As a modern left wing defender, Matthew puts a lot of energy into training and matches and also has the necessary physical conditions. He can also easily handle different game systems. Signing his first contract is a wonderful reward for him.”

Mparaganda joined Feyenoord Academy in 2018, and rose through the ranks and is currently with the Under 16.

He made his Netherlands Under 15 debut last month in a friendly match against Belgium.

The defender still qualifies to play for Zimbabwe through his parents who are from the Southern African country.