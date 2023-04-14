Achraf Hakimi ‘dribbles’ past wife in divorce case

Hiba Abouk, the wife of Morocco international Achraf Hakimi, reportedly filled for divorce wanting half of the Paris Saint-German star’s fortune, only for her to realise it was registered in his mother’s name.

Abouk, an actress, has two children with the Madrid-born footballer, but their marriage was affected by the rape allegations against him last month.

Numerous reports in France, suggest that Abouk filled for divorce seeking to keep half of the former Real Madrid right-back’s fortune, but it (the fortune) is registered in his mother’s name.

Sportsbrief claims Hakimi (24), ‘had ensured all his properties and fortune were filed under the name of his beloved mother, Sadia Mouth.’

Hakimi is one of the highest paid players at PSG, earning a reported €1.08 million per month.