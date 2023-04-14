Gallery: Construction work at Rufaro Stadium continues

Rufaro Stadium is currently under renovation to meet the minimum standards ahead of the new 2023 season.

The upgrade is being carried by the City Parking after the stadium owners Harare City Council entered into a partnership with the company this month.

The latest works are covering the pitch, toilets, car and stands.

The constructor is also continuing works on the perimeter wall and dressing rooms, while ZESA switched on the electricity at the stadium as the venue was not directly connected to the main grid for the past three when it was not in use.