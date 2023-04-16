South Africa: Nedbank Cup semi-final fixtures

The draw for the 2022/23 Nedbank Cup semi-final has been done.

The knockout competition has reached the last four stage, with Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Sekhukhune United and Stellenbosch the teams left.

In the draw conducted on Sunday, Chiefs will clash with Soweto rivals Pirates while Sekhukhune take on Stellenbosch.

The dates for the semi-finals will be announced in due course.

2022/23 Nedbank Cup semi-finals draw

Kaizer Chiefs versus Orlando Pirates

Sekhukhune United versus Stellenbosch

More: Soccer24 news