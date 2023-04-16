South Africa: Nedbank Cup semi-final fixtures

9:08 pm
by The Soccer24 Staff

The draw for the 2022/23 Nedbank Cup semi-final has been done.

The knockout competition has reached the last four stage, with Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Sekhukhune United and Stellenbosch the teams left.

In the draw conducted on Sunday,  Chiefs will clash with Soweto rivals Pirates while Sekhukhune take on Stellenbosch.

The dates for the semi-finals will be announced in due course.

2022/23 Nedbank Cup semi-finals draw 

Kaizer Chiefs versus Orlando Pirates

Sekhukhune United versus Stellenbosch

 

More: Soccer24 news

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright © Soccer24, 2023. All Rights Reserved
NEWS MATCHCENTRE TABLES VIDEOS