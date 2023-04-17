Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 6 details confirmed

The 2023 Castle Lager Premiership will enter Matchday six this weekend with a full round of fixtures set.

The action will kick off on Friday with a match between ZPC Kariba and Manica Diamonds at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

Defending champions FC Platinum will host Triangle United on Saturday, while Highlanders travel to the capital to face Yadah.

On Sunday, Dynamos will be up against Bulawayo Chiefs, Sheasham vs Simba Bhora and Chicken Chicken Inn vs CAPS United.

ZTN Prime will broadcast three matches in this next round.