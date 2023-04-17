Highlanders players are disappointed after Battle of Zim postponement: Madinda Ndlovu

Highlanders’ assistant coach Madinda Ndlovu has admitted that his players were left disappointed after their first installment of the league season’s Battle of Zimbabwe against Dynamos was postponed.

The encounter was supposed to take place on Saturday in Bulawayo. The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) directed the Premier Soccer League to cancel it so that the two teams can feature in Tuesday’s invitational 2023 Independence Cup encounter.

Speaking at the club’s weekly Press conference, as cited by Sunday News, Ndlovu indicated that their focus is on motivating their players.

“Of course they (players) are disappointed, but it is what it is,” the gaffer said. “We can’t do anything. We just have to go by the decision of the authorities.

“What we have to do is motivate them to say the game we’re going to play is equally the same as the one that was cancelled.”

Highlanders head coach Baltemar Brito was also disappointed with the postponement, and blasted the authorities as he claimed that decision was made to prevent Dynamos from losing.

“This decision was only to protect Dynamos because they came from two draws, they have injured players and are in a bad state,” the Portuguese said at the same presser.

“We cannot runaway from this, that decision was not taken to protect football but just to protect Dynamos.”

Meanwhile, Bosso are the defending champions having won last year’s 42nd Independence Cup 1-0 courtesy of a Stanley Ngala strike at Barbourfields Stadium.

This year’s edition will be played on Tuesday at Mt Darwin High School in Mt Darwin.