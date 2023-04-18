Munetsi nominated for prestigious award in France

Warriors midfielder Marshall Munetsi has been nominated for the Marc-Vivien Foe award for the year 2023.

The prestigious award rewards the best African player in the French Ligue 1.

Munetsi (26) has had a brilliant season in French top-flight, where he turns out for Stade de Reims.

The Mabvuku-bred star has scored 6 goals for the Will Still-coached side this season and was at some point reportedly a transfer target of English Premier League-bound Burnley.

Other nominees for the award are Achraf Hakimi, Chancel Mbemba, Habib Diallo, Hamari Traoré, Mama Baldé, Mohamed Camara, Salis-Abdul Samed, Séko Fofana, Terem Moffi, Yunis Abdelhamid.

