Gallery: Dynamos finally release kits for 2023 season

Dynamos have finally released their kits for the 2023 season.

The Glamour Boys failed to get their new jerseys on time before the start of the campaign following a delay in delivery by their UK-based technical sponsor OTB Looks.

The Harare giants have been using their 2022 season kits in the first five games of the 2023 Castle Lager Premiership season.

For this term, Dembare have unveiled four different shirts that include two home jerseys.

The fisrt home kit is dominated by a solid royal blue with two middle white stripes running down from the neck.

The second kick is royal blue all round with only the neck and sponsor logos designed in white.

The away shirt is white with a semi circular lines design on the top left and another one on the bottom right.

The alternative kit has a red shirt and a black short.