Highlanders coach explains tactical response that helped them beat Dynamos

Highlanders coach Baltemar Brito has explained their tactical response that helped them beat Dynamos in the 2023 Independence Cup final in Mt Darwin on Tuesday.

Bosso finished the game with a man short after Andrew Mbeba received a red card following a high footed challenge on Dembare’s Nyasha Chintuli in the first half.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, the Bulawayo giants held on and frustrated their opponents.

They won the match 5-4 after a penalty shootout with Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Paga missing his kick for the Glamour Boys.

Speaking after the match, Brito said: “I would like to say congratulations to my players for being focused today. I think it was easy for us to win this Cup because it’s only one game, and it’s not about collecting points the whole season like in the league championship.”

He added: “Our game-plan worked. We had a red card and we had to hold on for the whole match.

“The players did well and I am happy we won the trophy.”