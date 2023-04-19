Macauley Bonne suspended from Charlton Athletic squad for liking ex-team’s social media post

Macauley Bonne was dropped from Charlton Athletic squad for Tuesday’s League One game against MK Dons after he liked an Instagram post of his former team Ipswich Town.

The striker reacted to the social media post from Ipswich’s official account on Instagram as well as a post from a Town supporter, celebrating a 6-0 victory against his current team, Chalton, over the weekend.

Addicks boss Dean Holden told Charlton TV before Tuesday’s encounter, as cited by London News: “Macauley Bonne misses out of the squad tonight. I had a chat with him yesterday and reminded him of his social media activities, so he’s not with us tonight.”

Bonne joined Charlton in January this year after his contract with QPR was terminated.

He has made sixteen appearances for the League One club, scoring just two goals.