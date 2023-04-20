Namibia pulls out of joint bid to host Afcon, leaves Botswana in limbo

Namibia has pulled out of the bid to co-host the 2027 Afcon with Botswana.

The two neighboring COSAFA countries had submitted a joint bid after signing an agreement last year.

According Mmeggi Online newspaper, Namibia’s sports minister, Agnes Tjongarero has written to her Botswana counterpart, Tumiso Rakgare indicating her country will not be able to fund the hosting of the tournament.

Namibia said the N$4.8 billion (US$233m) needed to upgrade the facilities was beyond reach particularly after the country was hit by a drought.

“The budget provision for the lead consultant as proposed by the company chosen is above our budgeted threshold agreed originally as submitted by the BIDCO committee and our request for additional funding was not approved,” Tjongarero said in the letter, as cited by the publication.

“The Facilities Audit Report revealed that an amount equivalent of N$4.8billion will be required for the upgrades of sport infrastructure, regrettably, it is one of the key considerations which we are unable to fulfil in making sufficient budgetary provisions in the next three years.

“We are cognizant of the CAF inspection date for facilities which is in June 2023 in line with bidding timelines,” the minister added.

Tjongarero further said subsequent to reports of severe drought, “the Namibian government had to readjust, refocus and realign its financial priorities with the limited resources at our disposal.”

