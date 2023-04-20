Saudi lawyer pushes for Cristiano Ronaldo to be arrested and deported for ‘obscene gesture’

Saudi lawyer Nouf bin Ahmed has called for Cristiano Ronaldo to be arrested and deported after he made an obscene gesture towards fans following Al-Nassr’s 2-0 defeat by Al-Hilal on Tuesday night.

The 38-year-old appeard to grab his crotch as he left the pitch, with supporters chanting the name of Lionel Messi inside the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh.

🔴🔴🔴 .. إن لم يصدر قرار عاجل يبعد هذا المتغطرس ويحمي ابناءنا من هذه القذارة فعلى الدنيا .. السلام ..!! #الهلال_النصر pic.twitter.com/PZVrkP1wnk — خالد بن عبدالله (@khalidalsahli6) April 18, 2023

Ahmed, a lawyer who works with the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law, took to Twitter to call for the Portugal international to be punished.

A lawsuit has since been submitted to the Saudi Public Ministry.

She tweeted: “It’s considered a crime of public dishonor, and it is one of the crimes that entails arrest and deportation if committed by a foreigner.”

Meanwhile, Al-Nassr have defended Ronaldo by claiming he made the gesture after he ‘received a blow during the match’ to his genitals.