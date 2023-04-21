Highlanders release kits for 2023 season

Highlanders have released their kits for the 2023 Castle Lager Premiership season.

Bosso, just like Dynamos and Simba Bhora, failed to get their new jerseys on time before the start of the campaign following a delay in delivery by their UK-based technical sponsor OTB Looks.

The Bulawayo giants have been using their 2022 season kits in the first five games of the 2023 Castle Lager Premiership season.

The new set consists of two home jerseys, an away shirt and alternative kit.

The club retained the black and white stripe design on their primary home kit, while the second home jersey has a solid black upper part which fades into horizontal thin white and black zig-zag lines and then solid white on the bottom.

Here are the Highlanders kits for the 2023 season.