Sheasham give update on Bata Stadium renovations

Sheasham have given an update on the renovation work being carried at their Bata Stadium.

The Castle Lager Premiership debutants were forced to look for an alternative home ground at the start of the season after their Gweru venue failed to meet the minimum standards to host league games.

The Construction Boys moved to Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane, which they have been using since the beginning of the 2023 term.

In their update on the upgrade, Sheasham said the renovations are now 95% complete and they expect ZIFA’s inspection department, the First Instance Body (FIB) to inspect the ground next month.

“We have given ourselves up to some time in May to have engaged the FBI that they may assess the facilities.

“Our inhouse assessment say we are 95% through,” reads an update from the club.