Vincent Kompany shortlisted for Chelsea job as top candidate pulls out

Burnley coach Vincent Kompany has reportedly joined a list of coaches that Chelsea are considering as potential to take over the club permanently.

The Blues are searching for a substantive head following the sacking of Graham Potter two weeks ago after a string of poor results that left the team out of contention for a European spot next season.

While caretaker coach Frank Lampard will be in charge for the rest of the campaign, the London side wants to make an appointment before the end of the term in order to get plans for next season underway.

According to The Athletic website, Kompany, a surprise inclusion on the shortlist considering his experience, has impressed the Chelsea hierarchy with his performances and style of play at Burnley.

The former Manchester City captain recently achieved promotion from the Championship on his first attempt at Turf Moor.

Other candidates shortlisted for the top job at Stamford Bridge include Mauricio Pochettino, plus a secret fourth option yet to be determined.

Talks with the shortlisted candidates are ongoing, and there is no favourite yet, but the club feels they are getting closer to completing the process.

Meanwhile, according to transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano, Nagelsmann is no longer in the race after he withdrew, and it looks like his final decision.

The German coach is no longer available after multiple rounds of talks.

