Breaking: GreenFuel sack Lloyd Mutasa, Bhekitemba Ndovu

Premiership debutants GreenFuel have sacked coaches Lloyd Mutasa and Bhekitemba Ndlovu, following today’s 2-3 defeat to Ngezi Platinum Stars at Gibbo Stadium.

The Chisumbanje-based side has found the going tough in their maiden appearance in the country’s top-flight and are anchoring the table after six rounds of fixtures, with just two points.

In attempt to make things better, the GreenFuel executive appointment Ndlovu as head coach while Mutasa, who guided the team to the PSL, was assigned as Technical Director.

The experiment did not work and today’s loss to Madamburo —their fourth of the season —was the last straw.

Although GreenFuel have not released a statement, well-placed sources at the club told Soccer24 that Mutasa and Ndlovu have been shown the exit door.

“Lloyd Mutasa and Bheki (Ndlovu) have been sacked. The club executive will announce their replacement very soon,” said the source.