Highlanders return to winning ways as FC Platinum drop points

Highlanders returned to winning ways following their 2-0 win over Yadah in Saturday’s Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 6 encounter in Harare.

Bosso, who played a goalless draw in their last outing against Chicken Inn, jumped to second place on the log with eleven points following the triumph.

Calvin Chigonero scored a quick second half brace to seal the victory for the visitors.

Chigonero netted his first goal of the day just eight minutes after coming on as a substitute. He tapped home Andrew Mbeba’s cross in the 70th minute.

The Talen Vision loanee grabbed his second five minutes later to kill the contest.

In Zvishavane, Triangle United spoiled it for FC Platinum after playing a 1-1 draw.

The Platinum Boys got the advantage through Juan Mutudza on the half hour.

The hosts led for the majority of the match and thought they have secured maximum points which could have put them at the top of the table.

However, a late goal from Wilson Mensa saw the defending champions settle for their second successive draw.

Elsewhere, Ngezi Platinum beat struggling newcomers Green Fuel 3-2, while Hwange edged Cranborne Bullets 1-0.

The match between Black Rhinos and Herentals ended goalless.

Results:

Yadah 0-2 Highlanders

FC Platinum 1-1 Triangle United

Green Fuel 2-3 Ngezi Platinum Stars

Hwange 1-0 Cranborne Bullets

Black Rhinos 0-0 Herentals