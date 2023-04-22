SAFA blocks hosting of COSAFA tournaments in South Africa

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has blocked COSAFA from hosting all of its tournaments in South Africa until further notice.

According to FarPost.co.za, the FA has told the regional football body that it has hosted enough of its tournaments, and it was time to take the events to other countries.

All most every COSAFA tournament has been played in South African cities for the past few years without the country submitting a bid to host them.

SAFA’s National Executive Committee (NEC) made the decision to block these regional competitions at a meeting on Friday.

SAFA CEO Advocate Tebogo Motlanthe explained that the tournaments were now affecting SAFA’s plans.

“We haven’t been bidding for these COSAFA tournaments, but they’ve been happening here in South Africa,” Motlanthe was quoted as saying by the publication.

“Let’s not be burdened with tournaments which we have not bid for because, at some point, they go against our priorities as the Association.

“When you go to different government departments they say their budgets have been spent on COSAFA tournaments because that is classified as football.

“So the NEC has taken a firm decision that we must write to them to say we have hosted as a country, and it is enough. Give others a chance.”