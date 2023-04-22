Watch: Dzvukamanja scores another header for Orlando Pirates

7:31 pm
by Soccer24

Terrence Dzvukamanja returned to the scoring after helping his Orlando Pirates side to a 2-1 victory over Cape Town City in DStv Premiership on Saturday.

The Zimbabwean striker netted Pirates’ equaliser in the 27th minute after they had gone behind ten minutes earlier.

He headed home from a close range after receiving the ball inside the box.

The effort is his fifth goal of the season and his second inside three games.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright © Soccer24, 2023. All Rights Reserved
NEWS MATCHCENTRE TABLES VIDEOS