Watch: Dzvukamanja scores another header for Orlando Pirates

Terrence Dzvukamanja returned to the scoring after helping his Orlando Pirates side to a 2-1 victory over Cape Town City in DStv Premiership on Saturday.

The Zimbabwean striker netted Pirates’ equaliser in the 27th minute after they had gone behind ten minutes earlier.

He headed home from a close range after receiving the ball inside the box.

Terrence Dzvukamanja 🤝 headed goals Amabhakaniya respond, we’re in for an entertaining clash 🍿 📺 Stream #DStvPrem live: https://t.co/Tg69y0EeUL pic.twitter.com/ShNuJiP2vB — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) April 22, 2023

The effort is his fifth goal of the season and his second inside three games.