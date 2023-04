Castle Lager Premier Soccer League debutants GreenFuel have appointed Rodwell Dhlakama as their new head coach.

The Chisumbanje-based side parted ways with their technical team yesterday after the 2-3 loss to Ngezi Platinum Stars at Gibbo Stadium.

“In the meantime, Rodwell Dhlakama is taking over as Head Coach and will announce his Technical Team in due course,” club chairman Fredson Moyo said in a statement.

GreenFuel currently anchor the league table with no wins from their first six matches.