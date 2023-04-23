Norton comes alive as MWOS revive town’s football history

The late Oliver Mtukudzi is by far the most prominent individual to ever come out of Norton.

Tuku, as the internationally renowned superstar was affectionately-known, breathed his last at Avenues clinic on January 23 2019, after a glittering career spanning over four decades.

But, his legacy in Norton is very much alive.

Mtukudzi’s Pakare Paye Arts Centre in Norton is still on its feet, with pictures of the late superstar’s 67 albums on its walls —a constant reminder of the town’s rich musical history.

Music though, is not the only legacy Norton has —there is football footprint in the town.

Former Warriors captain Knowledge Musona, is from Norton.

Former Dynamos striker Takesure Chinyama, is also from Norton, so reigning Soccer Star of the Year Walter Musona.

But after the now defunct Hastt United, the town’s football patrimony appeared to be at death’s door.

It is now being revived by Northern Region Soccer League side MWOS Football Club.

The ambitious side, bankrolled by sports betting company Moors World of Sport (MWOS), was formed in September 2019 with the aim of giving youths in Katanga, Ngoni, Nharira and Maridale, a chance to showcase their football talent.

Ahead of their maiden season in Division One, the MWOS hierarchy roped in Norton’s very own —former CAPS United midfielder Wonder Ngoko —to be head coach, underlining their desire to challenge for promotion to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) in future.

MWOS has invested invested hugely in the construction of their home venue — Ngoni Stadium.

MWOS have ammased eight points from a possible 12 so far this season but Ngoko is not getting carried away.

“We had a discussion with our bosses (the executive) and the target they gave us is to finish in the top 5,” said Ngoko, after yesterday’s 1-0 success over Banket United —their second win of the season.

“They said we should finish in the top 5 then we start from there. It’s a new team, even I am new here so we want to build a good team and see where the project takes us.

“But if if there is a chance for us to fight for promotion, then we will take it,” added Ngoko.

Despite the huge investment, which has animated football fans in Norton to dream of promotion to the PSL, club chairman Clayton Arimoso said they are taking it step by step.

“The season is too early to judge, this is the fourth game and it’s too early but we are happy with what we have done so far,” said Arimoso.

“We have achieved what we have achieved so far due to team work —the players, the executive and the technical team, which has actually yielded this result as you can see,” he added.

Arimoso insists they simply want to do the best they can this season, and see where they end up.

“This season, we are trying to push as much as we can, we want to be among the best, that is what we want,” said Arimoso.

“My message to the Norton community is; this is is your year and this is your chance, we are definitely going somewhere,” he added.

Anyone who thinks sunshine is happiness, has not see the excitement of football fans in Norton, over MWOS’s exploits in the Mashonaland West Town.