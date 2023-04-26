Adam Chicksen signs new contract in England

Adam Chicksen has signed a new two-year deal with Notts County.

The Zimbabwean defender, whose contract was set to expire in June, first joined the English National League side in 2020 on a free transfer and has become a key feature in the main squad.

He has scored ten goals in this campaign, his biggest season tally in recent years.

A joint-statement from the club’s board of directors and head coach Luke Williams reads: “We’re delighted to reward the immense contribution Adam has made to the club.

“As a player, we think he has a very unique skillset – incredible stamina and determination which complement his qualities at both ends of the pitch.

“As a person, he has embraced the club’s philosophy superbly and become an amazing role model for his team-mates, leading by example day-in, day-out.

“He’s a huge asset in so many ways and we know our supporters will share our happiness that he has committed his future to us.”

Meanwhile, Notts County are chasing promotion into English League Two after qualifying for the play-offs.