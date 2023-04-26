Chelsea reach verbal agreement with ex-EPL coach to takeover team next season

Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly reached a verbal agreement to become the next Chelsea coach.

The Argentine gaffer has been out of work since being sacked by Paris Saint-Germain at the end of last season.

According to TalkSPORT, the Blues hope to have his appointment fully wrapped up by the end of the week.

The publication adds that the latest developments follow after the two parties held further talks on Monday in Spain.

Pochettino became the favourite to take over the reins permanently at the EPL club after former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann pulled out of the race.

Frank Lampard will remain in his role as interim coach until the end of the current campaign with the former Tottenham Hotspur boss expected to start work ahead of next season.

He will become the fourth coach to take charge of the team in Todd Boehly’s time as owner after Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, and Lampard.