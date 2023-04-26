Dynamos announce new partnership with ZUPCO

Dynamos have partnered with parastatal company ZUPCO, to come up with an arrangement for fans attending matches to travel easily.

According to the club, the special package will have its trial run this weekend before officially launching it next week.

A statement confirmed: “Dynamos Football Club is pleased to announce that the club and ZUPCO have put together a special travel package for the fans for the 2023 season.

“The special package which is set to be officially unveiled next week will have its trial run this Sunday when Dynamos Football Club and CAPS United Football Club meet in the Harare Derby Part 1 at the National Sports Stadium.

“The fan package is part of the 60th anniversary celebrations which should afford the fans ease of transport to home and away games throughout the 2023 PSL season.”

Shuttle buses will pick the supporters from designated pick up points around Harare, Norton, Chitungwiza and Domboshawa.

The trial run will have two buses deployed to Chitungwiza and one made available for Epworth.

The statement continues: “The return trip will cost $2 and fans will pay the fare in advance through their fan chapters.

“Packages for trips outside of Harare will be announced soon.

“The fans are however encouraged to regularize their membership with their fan chapters and will always be bound by the general code of conduct of the fan chapters during the trips.”

Meanwhile, the cheapest ticket for the Harare Derby has been set at $3, while the VIP is going for $5 and $10 for VVIP.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.