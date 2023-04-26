Dynamos clear air on Herbert Maruwa’s future amid mounting pressure

Dynamos have dismissed any talk of head coach Herbert ‘Jompano’ Maruwa’s possible dismisal, amid pressure from some of the club’s fans following the team’s 3-2 loss to Bulawayo Chiefs on Sunday.

A section of the Dembare fans waited for Maruwa at the exit point after the loss to Chiefs, calling for his sacking.

The supporters, who also booed their own players after the final whistle, wanted to confront the former Black Rhinos coach and Police had to be on high alert.

Speaking to NewsDay, Dynamos executive chairperson Moses Maunganidze said the club still has faith in Maruwa and urged the frustrated fans to give the coach time to turn things around.

“For a club like Dynamos, expectations are always high among its stakeholders, moreso the fans, so it’s understandable when such things happen,” Maunganidze told the publication.

“Mind you, the team’s inspiration is derived from its huge support base and we want to thank our fans who have shown a lot of interest by coming to watch their team play. It’s a new-look team that started the season well and the coaches and the players know what to do in order for the team to be at the top.

“We have just played five league games this season and it’s in our interest to be together with other teams in the top pack as the race continues.”

Dynamos started the season brightly, beating Hwange 0-1 in the season opener before smashing newboys Sheasham 4-0 in the second match.

This was followed by successive goalless draws against Simba Bhora and Cranborne Bullets before losing to Chiefs last weekend.

The Glamour Boys face crosstown rivals CAPS United in the Harare derby at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.