Kaizer Chiefs not rushing to play Billiat again this season

Kaizer Chiefs have cooled down any speculation suggesting Khama Billiat could return to action this season.

The 32-year-old had surgery in late January to treat a groin problem. He suffered the injury prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup break.

Billiat made a slight progress in his recovery in January, but aggravated the injury.

The club confirmed in February that the former Warriors international’s season was over.

After he started light training late last month, there was a belief that he could play again before the end of the campaign.

However, Chiefs physiotherapist David Milner has ruled out any return, explaining that Billiat still needs at least three months to fully condition himself.

“Where he currently stands is that he is progressing quite nicely, we got him back on the pitch running a bit,” Milner told the club’s official YouTube channel on Tuesday.

“It will be an uncomfortable injury when he starts training and starts playing. It is going to be niggling for a while. It takes a period of time before it settles down properly.

“So in about 12 weeks he will be back to 100% training.”

Meanwhile, Billiat’s contract with Chiefs is set to expire in June.

There haven’t been any talk suggesting the parties are engaged in contract negotiations.

And there is a belief that the former Warriors international is likely to leave the club at the end of the season.