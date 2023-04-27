Dynamos will struggle until they pay me my US$200, claims Ghanaian defender Sylvester Appiah

Former Dynamos defender Sylvester Appiah, has sensationally claimed the Harare giants will not win the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League and will continue to struggle, until they pay the US$200 which they are owing him.

The Ghanaian was at DeMbare last season but was shown the exit door when his contract expired at the end of 2022.

Appiah, who has since returned to Ghana, claims DeMbare did not pay him US$200 —his share of the prize money DeMbare were given for finishing third last season.

Appiah reportedly destroyed club property and his prize money was channeled towards fixing that but he has rubbished those claims, insisting he will cast a spell on the Harare giants if they don’t pay him.

“After the season (last year), we were in third position, they (Dynamos) gave everybody US$200. It’s the prize money, it’s the money that I have worked for. They (Dynamos) were just saying the house that we were staying in, we were six or so and they removed two and four were left,” Appiah told The Herald.

“They are talking about some beds, televisions and fridges. I don’t know what they are talking about. But I told them that after the fifth game (of the season), they will see where they will be. If they like, they will give me my money or if they don’t like they must keep the money.

Appiah even declared DeMbare will not even be in the top four at the end of the season if they don’t pay him his money.

“Even top four, they won’t be there, even in any respectable position, they will not be there, but they will not be relegated,” claimed Appiah.

“They must give me my money; that’s money I have worked for. If they think these are empty threats, I am going to give them a clue. We beat Cranborne Bullets and Bulawayo Chiefs at home last year, all these teams we beat them,” he added.

The Ghanaian also claims Dynamos’ current run of form, which has seen them failing to win any of their last four games in all competitions, has nothing to do with their coach Hebert Maruwa, but is related to that US$200 issue.

“This (poor form) has nothing to do with coaches, Dynamos must give me my money. God is there for everybody,” he said.