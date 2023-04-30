Live: Harare Derby – CAPS United vs Dynamos

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 7 action.

Latest:

CAPS United 0-2 Dynamos

46′ Second half resumes.

– Half time.

42′ Yellow Card to Zambezi (Caps United)

37′ Goal!!! Jayden Bakari doubles the lead, with Mudadi setting him up.

29′ Goal!!! Mudadi puts Dynamos ahead following a good run from Matindife.

27′ Water Break!!!

25′ Yellow card to Mvula (Dynamos).

24′ Chinyengetere gets the space and tries a header but he sends it over.

17′ Free kick to Dynamos in good position, wasted.

10′ Still goalless after ten minutes. No meaningful chance yet.

1′ Kick-off!!!

CAPS United XI: Tonderai Mateyaunga (c), Godknows Murwira, Innocent Zambezi, Kelvin Madzongwe, Ben Musaka, Devon Chafa, Joseph Tulani, Blessing Sarupinda, Phenias Bamusi, Rodwell Chinyengetere, William Manondo. Dynamos XI: Tymon Mvula, Emmanuel Jalai, Kevin Moyo, Elvis Moyo, Frank Makarati (c) Donald Mudadi, Junior Makunike, Tanaka Shandirwa, Keith Madera, Tendai Matindife, Jayden Bakari.

Highlanders 0-0 Hwange

Triangle United 0-1 Chicken Inn

Cranborne Bullets 0-1 Sheasham