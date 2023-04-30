Live: Harare Derby – CAPS United vs Dynamos

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 7 action.
Latest:
CAPS United 0-2 Dynamos
46′ Second half resumes.
– Half time.
42′ Yellow Card to Zambezi (Caps United)
37′ Goal!!! Jayden Bakari doubles the lead, with Mudadi setting him up.
29′ Goal!!! Mudadi puts Dynamos ahead following a good run from Matindife.
27′ Water Break!!!
25′ Yellow card to Mvula (Dynamos).
24′ Chinyengetere gets the space and tries a header but he sends it over.
17′ Free kick to Dynamos in good position, wasted.
10′ Still goalless after ten minutes. No meaningful chance yet.
1′ Kick-off!!!
CAPS United XI: Tonderai Mateyaunga (c), Godknows Murwira, Innocent Zambezi, Kelvin Madzongwe, Ben Musaka, Devon Chafa, Joseph Tulani, Blessing Sarupinda, Phenias Bamusi, Rodwell Chinyengetere,
William Manondo.
Dynamos XI: Tymon Mvula, Emmanuel Jalai, Kevin Moyo, Elvis Moyo, Frank Makarati (c) Donald Mudadi, Junior Makunike, Tanaka Shandirwa, Keith Madera, Tendai Matindife, Jayden Bakari.
Highlanders 0-0 Hwange
Triangle United 0-1 Chicken Inn
Cranborne Bullets 0-1 Sheasham