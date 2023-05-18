“They are like a machine”: Mapeza weighs in on Man City’s Champions League masterclass

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza has equated Manchester City to supersonic airliner Concode, after the English side produced a football masterclass to put Real Madrid to the sword in last night’s Champions League semi-final second leg.

Bernardo Silva’s first half brace, Eder Militao’s 76th minute own goal and Julian Alvarez’s late strike sent Guardiola’s men to the final in Instabul 5-1 on aggregate, after last week’s 1-1 stalemate in Madrid.

Mapeza, whose love for Guardiola’s style of management is well-documented, described the Spaniard’s side as a well-oiled machine which is hard to stop.

“If you look at Manchester City and Real Madrid, they are top quality teams with top quality players. But City is like a machine,” Mapeza said while previewing the Platinum miners’ league game against ZPC Kariba on Saturday.

“Some ten years ago, there was an aeroplane called Concode. Manchester City are like the Concode,” added the former Warriors captain.

Mapeza also showered Guardiola —who he played against in the 1994/95 Champions League season when the former was at Turkish giants Galatasaray —with praise, saying the serial winner always had coaching instincts when he was still a player.

“He was very intelligent, he used to play as a holding midfielder. If you look at how Barcelona moulded Xavi (Hernandez) and company, they were moulded through Guardiola,” said Mapeza.

“(Sergio) Busquets and company, it was because of Guardiola. So the way he mastered playing in that role as a holding midfielder, they (Barcelona) would make sure all their upcoming players in that position, play like what Pep used to do.

“You could tell that the guy (Guardiola) had coaching instincts when he was still a player,” he added.